Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 0.1% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -179.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $938,552.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,290,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,421 shares of company stock worth $58,804,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

