CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.