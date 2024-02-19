CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Barclays decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 1,572,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 452,570 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

