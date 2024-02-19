Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $75.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

