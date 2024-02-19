Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lifted to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.86.

COIN stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

