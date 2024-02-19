Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.86.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

