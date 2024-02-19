Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL opened at $83.48 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

