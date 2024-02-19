Columbia Asset Management Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 363,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

