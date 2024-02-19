Columbia Asset Management Invests $67,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

PPT opened at $3.62 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

