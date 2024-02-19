Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43,327.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 96,621 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

