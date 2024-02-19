Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

