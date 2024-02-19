Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) PT Raised to $254.00 at UBS Group

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $208.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FIX stock opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $191.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $122.81 and a 1 year high of $253.09.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

