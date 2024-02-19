Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

CMC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.03. 790,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,685. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

