Comparing CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 6.67 $22.02 million $0.21 129.48 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.53 $3.16 million ($0.43) -38.21

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 6.84% 1.52% 0.84% CTO Realty Growth -4.51% -0.95% -0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats CTO Realty Growth on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.2 million square feet in the aggregate.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

