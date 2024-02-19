Comparing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jushi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jushi and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.45 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.45 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.