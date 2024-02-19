Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Concentrix makes up approximately 1.1% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $593,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.58. 317,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,373. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

