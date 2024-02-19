Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $915.31 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $915.31 million and approximately $57.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00052399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00217288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00150904 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00028248 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,972,112,268 coins and its circulating supply is 3,747,124,907 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,971,931,618.34 with 3,746,931,609.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24059499 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $34,800,249.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

