Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,218. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

