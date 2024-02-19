Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 436.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,555 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.52. 214,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.