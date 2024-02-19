Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

CORT stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

