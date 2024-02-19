CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

