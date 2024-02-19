Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 253.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $723.99. 1,764,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,585. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $729.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $681.22 and a 200 day moving average of $605.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

