Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $723.99. 1,764,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,585. The stock has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $729.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $681.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

