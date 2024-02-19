Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.31 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.