Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $170.11 million and $7.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

