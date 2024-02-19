CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 1.9 %

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. CRH has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.