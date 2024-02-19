Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $12.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00027042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00020503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.