Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.58. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

