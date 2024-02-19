Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Cryoport Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.58. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
