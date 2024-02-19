Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

