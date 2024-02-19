CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

