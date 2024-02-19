CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

