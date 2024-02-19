D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $141.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

