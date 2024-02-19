Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $960.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $854.86.

DECK stock opened at $862.98 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.73 and its 200 day moving average is $625.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

