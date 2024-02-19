Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DFY. CIBC upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$42.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

