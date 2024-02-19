Desjardins Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$7.75

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.39.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

