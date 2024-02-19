Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Hits $2.02

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003877 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02003486 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars.

