Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,968,000 after buying an additional 397,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 936,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,403. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

