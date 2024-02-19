Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 117,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,273. The company has a market cap of $439.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

