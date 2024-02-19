Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.63. 257,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,248. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

