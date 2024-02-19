Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.36. 487,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

