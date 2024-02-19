DIMO Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, DIMO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,197,975.52276433 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.50270048 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $937,621.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

