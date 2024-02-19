Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.86. 6,185,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,367. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

