Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

DBX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

