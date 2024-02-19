Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 149.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,233. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.