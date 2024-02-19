DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. 4,491,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

