eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $672.67 million and $14.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,187.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.39 or 0.00516201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,639,248,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,639,260,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

