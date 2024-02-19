eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $673.57 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $673.57 million and $14.01 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,798.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00521776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00151096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,639,542,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,639,560,923,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.