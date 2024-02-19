Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after buying an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $92,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.