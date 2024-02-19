Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after buying an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $92,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

