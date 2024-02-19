Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $9.40 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $306,619.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00076106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,854,586 coins and its circulating supply is 73,854,174 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

