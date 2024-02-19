Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives $5.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of research firms have commented on NRGV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NRGV opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $274.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Energy Vault has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.66.

In related news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,636.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,636.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 582,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,917.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,236 shares of company stock worth $177,413. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $388,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

